Backyard sheds becoming a hot commodity for those working from home

Google searches for backyard sheds are rising steadily as the COVID-19 pandemic wears on.

AMANDA, Ohio — As the pandemic wears on, many businesses are allowing employees to work from home as long as they feel comfortable. However, that move can spell trouble for some families who don't have an at-home office.

As a result, many people are getting creative with the help of backyard sheds. Research from USA Today found Google queries for office sheds starting rising in April right after the pandemic was declared, and went up even higher in August as schools opted for virtual learning. One company, Modern-Shed, experienced a 400% rise in interest this summer.

One local teacher told 10TV she's part of that trend.

After finding out she would be teaching 3rd grade virtually for Columbus City Schools this fall, Nikki Root says she and her husband got to work turning their old backyard shed into a teaching oasis.

"It was more like a house for all of our kids' toys that they don't play with anymore," said Root. "We don't have an office in our house, it's older style home."

Root says her students absolutely love her virtual classroom, especially their "class pet."

"We have a picture on the wall. It's a cow of some sort and he's our class pet," laughed Root. "We call him Gus!"

Root says it wasn't a difficult project - it cost about $1000 to redo the shed's roof, and add electricity and an air conditioning unit. She says her husband was a huge help.

"This is the first project we've done. We teamed together. When he was at work, I was scraping paint. Then he would come home and we would paint together!"