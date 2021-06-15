Back at bat: Miracle League of Central Ohio returns to the field with safety in mind

Miracle League of Central Ohio returned to the bases this spring, now that it's safe to do so.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Athletes everywhere were sidelined during the COVID-19 shutdown. But for one group of at-risk kids, the pandemic poses an extra risk.

The league offers athletes living with mental and physical challenges an opportunity to play baseball on a fully accessible field.

In spite of the pandemic, this year, Central Ohio saw a record number of players in the Saturday league, topping 260 people.

Players like “Rollin” Riley Stang, 18, told 10TV that last year wasn’t the same without Miracle League.

“I didn’t like not being here and playing the sport I love,” Stang said.

When asked about her favorite part of the games, Riley’s sister, Jenna “Bean” Stang, 19, said, “I just like being here. Baseball is my favorite sport to play.”

Another 30 to 40 athletes play in an older night league for teens and young adults.

To keep players safe, the Miracle League of Central Ohio has incorporated hand sanitizing stations around the field, individual shaded chairs along the foul line for athletes to space out with and a washing station to clean bats and balls after every use.

Social distancing is also being practiced by the family and friends who come to enjoy the games each week, according to Sandy Derthick, a Miracle League Buddy Leader.

The Buddies pair up with players to help them with everything, from batting to passing the ball in the outfield.

“I think it’s essential,” Derthick said. “I mean, it’s nice for them to come out, you know, I’ve known Jack for seven years – we didn’t get to see him at all last year – and it’s been nice to be here with him.”

Jack “Old Aches and Pains” Woodyard, 14, told 10TV he’s glad to be back at the field and that “hitting a home run” is his favorite part.