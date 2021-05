Elaina Priore is facing misdemeanor charges of assault and endangering children.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old woman is charged and accused of assaulting a toddler she was babysitting, according to Franklin County court records.

Court records show Elaina Priore is accused of smacking a 19-month-old girl in the face multiple times while she was babysitting her in New Albany on April 28.

