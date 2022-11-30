OSHP: Baby dies days after Madison County that killed pregnant mother

Jessica Ernst, who was eight months pregnant, died after a crash in Madison County Saturday morning. Her baby was taken off life support and died Monday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio — A newborn baby who was on life support for days following a fatal crash in Madison County last weekend has died, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

On Nov. 26, around 11 a.m., Jessica Ernst, who was eight months pregnant at the time, was heading north on West Jefferson Kiousville Road Southeast. At the same time, an 18-year-old man was driving west on Benjamin Pringle Road Southeast and failed to yield at a stop sign.

The two vehicles collided, and Ernst was ejected from her vehicle when it went off the left side of the road and overturned several times.

Ernst was taken to Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital in critical condition. She underwent emergency surgery and her baby was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Shortly after the surgery, Ernst died from her injuries.

On Monday, OSHP said the baby was taken off life support and was pronounced dead at 8:05 p.m.

The 18-year-old man sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The passenger inside his car was transported to Grant Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

OSHP said Ernst was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, and drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.