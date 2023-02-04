Man hospitalized after shooting involving officers in North Linden

No officers were injured in the shooting but a cruiser was struck multiple times, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being struck by police gunfire in the North Linden neighborhood Sunday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said they received a call just before 9 a.m. from someone claiming that an individual inside a residence in the 2900 block of Azelda Street had a firearm and said they wanted to "shoot it out with the police."

An officer said that the suspect had several violent felony warrants. The warrants prompted a response from the SWAT team.

While serving the warrant shortly before noon, the man exited the residence with a firearm and began firing shots at officers at the scene. At least one officer returned fire, according to police.

The man was struck and taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in life-threatening condition. Police now describe his condition as "stable."

No officers were injured in the shooting but a cruiser was struck multiple times, according to police.

Azelda Street is closed while BCI investigates the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV News for any updates.

Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts.