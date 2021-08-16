Autopsy report shows Ma'Khia Bryant shot multiple times

The coroner's report says Bryant's cause of death was gunshot wounds to the torso and her cause of death was homicide.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Coroner's Office released the autopsy report for Ma'Khia Bryant on Monday.

The report shows Bryant sustained multiple gunshot wounds - one in the back, one in the lower torso, one in the right shoulder and another in her right thigh.

Bryant also suffered a fragment-type wound on the lower right side of her abdomen, according to the coroner's office.

The coroner's report says Bryant's cause of death was gunshot wounds to the torso and her cause of death was homicide. A homicide, by definition, means the person's death was caused by someone else.

Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon fatally shot Bryant, 16, while responding to a domestic dispute call on April 20 on Legion Lane.

Reardon's body camera video shows Bryant lunging at another woman with a knife before he fired his weapon.

Bryant was taken from the scene to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Last month, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations referred its investigation to Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack.