Autopsy report: Death of Gahanna teen found in Big Walnut Creek ruled suicide

Ali Shegow's body was found in Big Walnut Creek in May.

GAHANNA, Ohio — The cause of death of a 17-year-old Gahanna boy who was found in Big Walnut Creek earlier this year has been ruled as a suicide, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office.

The Gahanna Division of Police said Ali Shegow was last seen in February walking into the creek near Nob Hill Drive.

Shegow's body was found in Big Walnut Creek near Creekside Park on May 14. Four days later, the family said they learned the body was identified as Shegow's.

Franklin County has two resources for suicide prevention and information for residents: The Franklin County Suicide Prevention Coalition and the Center for Suicide Prevention and Research at Nationwide Children's Hospital.