Authorities warn of new QR code scam

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An old scam is getting a high-tech upgrade. A text or email link used to lead victims to stores to purchase gift cards. Now, it's leading some to cryptocurrency ATMs.

The Federal Trade Commission said in a news release someone may pretend to be from the government, law enforcement or a utility company offering a prize or lottery winnings. If the person believes them, they would try to get the victim to withdraw money and head to a cryptocurrency ATM.

Once the cash is deposited, it is most likely gone.

“They're also directing the consumer directly to a cryptocurrency machine, mostly found in gas stations and asking them to put the cash into that machine,” said Lee Ann Lanigan, the manager of investigations at BBB Central Ohio. “It turns it into cryptocurrency, which is deposited into the scammers account through the embedded account number inside of that quick response code or QR code.”

The Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio says they have heard cases involving fake romantic relationships and loans.

“[It’s] just the new way to get to steal your money,” said Lanigan. “It evolved. It began with wireless money turned into gift cards. [It] has now evolved into send us cryptocurrency.”

BBB Central Ohio recommends if you get an unsolicited link through text or email, if it is from a friend, call them on the phone to confirm and don't open any links. Watch out for advertisements that have been tampered with, like a sign with a fake sticker put over a real QR code.