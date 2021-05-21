Authorities seize meth, fentanyl pills from Pataskala storage facility

During the search, authorities found 2,350 grams of methamphetamine and 2,718 counterfeit Oxycodone pills that were found to contain fentanyl.

Two people have been arrested and charged after authorities found methamphetamine and fentanyl at a storage facility in Pataskala.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, agents with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Bulk Interdiction Task Force and Pataskala police were executing a search warrant on Monday.

The attorney general’s office said this comes after a related seizure in February that pointed to more drug activity in the Newark area.

The task force was aided by the Office of Inspector General United States Postal Service, which helped lead them to a storage unit.

Timothy Corbett, 41, was arrested and taken to the Licking County Justice Center on two misdemeanor charges of possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Twenty-two-year-old Reese Reed was also arrested on an outstanding warrant and is being held in the Fairfield County Jail.

“Two more pill pushers who contributed to the devastation fentanyl has created in our cities and towns are off the street thanks to solid police work by this task force,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.