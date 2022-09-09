x
Authorities seek help in identifying boy found wandering in Blacklick

The Columbus Division of Police found the boy wandering in the area of Abilene and Amarillo drives around noon.
Credit: Franklin County Children Services
Franklin County Children Services are asking the public for help identifying the boy in this photo, who was found in the area of Abilene Drive and Amarillo Drive on Sept. 9, 2022.

BLACKLICK, Ohio — Franklin County Children Services is asking for the public's help in identifying a boy who was found in the Blacklick area on Friday.

The child is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 102 pounds. He was found wearing black track pants with a neon green stripe down the leg and a black long-sleeve shirt. He was not wearing shoes and is mostly non-verbal.

Anyone who knows the child or his family is asked to call Franklin County Children Services at 614-229-7000.

