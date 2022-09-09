Authorities seek help in identifying boy found wandering in Blacklick

The Columbus Division of Police found the boy wandering in the area of Abilene and Amarillo drives around noon.

BLACKLICK, Ohio — Franklin County Children Services is asking for the public's help in identifying a boy who was found in the Blacklick area on Friday.

The Columbus Division of Police found the boy wandering in the area of Abilene and Amarillo drives around noon.

The child is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 102 pounds. He was found wearing black track pants with a neon green stripe down the leg and a black long-sleeve shirt. He was not wearing shoes and is mostly non-verbal.