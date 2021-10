Galion police said Mary Ivy walked away from her home on North Market Street on Tuesday around 8 p.m.

GALION, Ohio — The Galion Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 74-year-old woman.

Galion police said Mary Ivy walked away from her home on North Market Street on Tuesday around 8 p.m. Authorities said Ivy has dementia and they are concerned for her safety.

Ivy is 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.