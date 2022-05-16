Police: 15-year-old Galion girl reported missing, believed to be in danger

GALION, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl from Crawford County who is believed to be in danger, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office.
The Galion Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Emma Moore. She was last seen in her home on Baehr Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Moore is believed to be with a 33-year-old man, according to the AG's office.
The two are believed to be traveling in a 2001 silver Honda Accord with an Ohio license plate JNB 4364.
Moore is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a dark-colored shirt and white Crocs.
The man is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes
Authorities said they were last seen in Sunbury.
Anyone with information on their location is asked to call the Galion Police Department at 419-468-2245.