Police: 15-year-old Galion girl reported missing, believed to be in danger

GALION, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl from Crawford County who is believed to be in danger, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

The Galion Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Emma Moore. She was last seen in her home on Baehr Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Moore is believed to be with a 33-year-old man, according to the AG's office.

The two are believed to be traveling in a 2001 silver Honda Accord with an Ohio license plate JNB 4364.

Moore is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a dark-colored shirt and white Crocs.

The man is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes

Authorities said they were last seen in Sunbury.