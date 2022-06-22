Authorities searching for suspect who scammed grandmother out of $9,000

Deputies are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man is accused of scamming a Franklin County grandma out of thousands of dollars.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page, someone called the victim on June 16 and claimed her granddaughter was in jail.

The victim was given an "attorney's" phone number. When she called that number, she was told she must pay $9,000 in cash to bond her granddaughter out of jail.

The suspect was caught on camera showing up at the victim’s home in a white sedan to collect the money.

If you can help investigators identify the suspect, call the sheriff's office at (614) 525-3351.