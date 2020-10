Quentin was last seen in the area of the 600 block of South Wayne in Kenton around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities are searching for a missing 4-year-old boy in Hardin County.

According to the City of Kenton, Quentin is non-verbal, deaf and has autism.

Quentin was last seen in the area of the 600 block of South Wayne in Kenton around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

He is described as 4 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds and has curly brown hair. He was wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt and black sweatpants.