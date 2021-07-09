Authorities searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Authorities say Ava Marie Zenquis ran away from her home on July 7. She was last seen in Lancaster wearing black jeans.
Ava is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. The sheriff’s office says her hair has yellowish/red tint due to it being bleached.
Authorities believe Ava is riding a black Huffy Beach Cruiser.
Anyone with information on Ava’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 740-652-7911.