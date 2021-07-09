x
Authorities searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Fairfield County

Authorities say Ava Marie Zenquis ran away from her home on July 7.
Credit: Fairfield County Sheriff's Office

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Authorities say Ava Marie Zenquis ran away from her home on July 7. She was last seen in Lancaster wearing black jeans. 

Ava is  5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. The sheriff’s office says her hair has yellowish/red tint due to it being bleached. 

Authorities believe Ava is riding a black Huffy Beach Cruiser. 

Anyone with information on Ava’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 740-652-7911.