Authorities searching for 3 inmates who escaped Muskingum County Jail after assaulting officer

The sheriff’s office said a corrections officer was making nightly rounds when one of the men initiated the attack and the other two joined in.

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Authorities are searching for three inmates who reportedly escaped from the Muskingum County Jail late Sunday night.

According to the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, Aaron Veyon, Cole Taylor and Roy Agin escaped the facility after assaulting a corrections officer and stealing their keys.

The three inmates were being housed together on the jail’s third floor prior to escaping. The sheriff’s office said a corrections officer was making nightly rounds when one of the men initiated the attack and the other two joined in.

The three reportedly wrestled the officer’s keys away and escaped the courthouse through the Main Street entrance doors shortly before 12 a.m., setting off the alarm in the process.

The three were last seen heading southeast through downtown Zanesville and as of this writing have not yet been found, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies added none of the inmates had weapons at the time of their escape, though whether they remain unarmed is unclear at this time.

Veyon was being held for weapons under disability, trafficking in drugs and three counts of felony drug possession. Taylor was held for receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence and Agin was held for falsification, escape and failure to appear, the sheriff’s office said.

An “approach with caution” alert was issued for Veyon, according to a release.

The corrections officer was treated for minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.