Authorities searching for 16-year-old Pickerington girl last seen Tuesday

Arianna Michelle Anderson was reported missing from her Pickerington home around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday.
Credit: Fairfield County Sheriff's Office

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old believed to be in danger.  

Arianna Michelle Anderson was reported missing from her Pickerington home around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday. 

According to the sheriff’s office, Anderson’s family made statements to authorities hinting that the teen could be in a “crisis state” and at risk of harming herself. 

Anderson is described as standing 5 foot, 5 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black and orange tie-dyed shirt with white Crocs, according to a release. 

The sheriff’s office said Anderson is believed to be in the Columbus area. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 740-652-7911. 

