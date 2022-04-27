Authorities searching for 16-year-old Pickerington girl last seen Tuesday

Arianna Michelle Anderson was reported missing from her Pickerington home around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old believed to be in danger.

Arianna Michelle Anderson was reported missing from her Pickerington home around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Anderson’s family made statements to authorities hinting that the teen could be in a “crisis state” and at risk of harming herself.

Anderson is described as standing 5 foot, 5 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black and orange tie-dyed shirt with white Crocs, according to a release.

The sheriff’s office said Anderson is believed to be in the Columbus area.