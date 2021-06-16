Authorities identify woman whose body was found burning in Urbancrest

The sheriff’s office said an investigation is ongoing. No suspects have been charged so far.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman whose body was found burning in Urbancrest in the southwest part of the county last week.

On June 14 around 11 p.m., deputies were called to a wooded area off of Lincoln Road. The Jackson Township Fire Department had responded to the location on a report of a possible brush fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found the remains that had been set on fire.

Chief Deputy Rick Minerd said it was believed that the woman died in a different area than where she was found.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 23-year-old Jenay Crawley. The coroner’s office said Crawley was the victim of a homicide.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation is ongoing. No suspects have been charged so far.