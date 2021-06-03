Authorities ask for help identifying man's body found near Scioto River

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public’s help in identifying a man’s body that was found along the Scioto River in April.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public’s help in identifying a man’s body that was found along the banks of the Scioto River in south Columbus almost two months ago.

On April 16 at around 7:10 p.m., deputies were dispatched beneath the overpass of Interstate 270 west. According to deputies, a group of young people were swimming in the river underneath the bridge and noticed a body in the flood plain along the riverbank.

Authorities determined that the man's body had been in the water for several months. The man did not have any identification and due to decomposition, visual identification is not possible.

Deputies say the circumstances around the death are suspicious.

The body was described as a white man, about 6-foot 1 inch tall, weighing 153 pounds with blonde or light brown shoulder-length hair pulled into a bun. He doesn't have any tattoos or known scars.

The man was found in a long-sleeved shirt with a t-shirt underneath that said, "Sarcasm, just one of my talents." He was dressed in blue jeans and was wearing 'square, safety-toe, size 12 cowboy-type boots.’

Detectives believe this man may have been homeless.