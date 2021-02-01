Attorneys: Home of family for Casey Goodson Jr. shot on New Year's Eve

Family attorneys said the bullet hit the home near the front door.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The home belonging to Casey Goodson Jr.'s family was shot while they returned home from church on New Year's Eve, according to the family attorneys.

Goodson was shot and killed by Franklin County deputy Jason Meade on Dec. 4.

Family attorneys said the bullet that was fired at the house on Dec. 31 nearly hit one of Tamala Payne's sons.

Payne is Goodson's mother.

"Whatever their intent was, I want everyone to know we are unafraid and undeterred in our pursuit of justice for Casey," Payne said in a statement through the attorneys referring to whoever shot their home.

A spokesperson for the Columbus Department of Public Safety says there is in an investigation underway to see if this was a targeted incident or random.

Columbus received 13 other reports of shots fired into occupied buildings on New Year's Eve.

Columbus police, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office are investigating Goodson's death.

Meade had just wrapped up an operation with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Dec. 4 when he reported seeing a man with a gun, according to Columbus police.

Columbus police said Meade was investigating when there were "reports of a verbal exchange" and Meade fired at Goodson.

Goodson's family said Goodson was shot while he was walking into his home carrying food.

In a statement on Dec. 10, Meade's attorney Mark Collins wrote, “At no time did Deputy Meade mistake a sandwich for a gun. Mr. Goodson pointed his gun at Deputy Meade."