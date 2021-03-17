Attorney: Coroner's report shows Casey Goodson was shot multiple times in his back

Casey Goodson was fatally shot by Franklin County deputy Jason Meade in north Columbus on Dec. 4.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The attorney for the family of Casey Goodson Jr. released the coroner's report from the Franklin County Coroner's Office on Wednesday.

According to the document released by attorney Sean Walton, Goodson was shot six times - five times in his back and once in his buttocks.

10TV has not been able to independently obtain the document but has an outstanding request with the Franklin County Coroner's Office for the final report.

Goodson was shot by Franklin County deputy Jason Meade in north Columbus on Dec. 4. He later was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

In December, Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz said Goodson's manner of death is a homicide based on findings from the autopsy and medical death investigation.

In the autopsy sent out by Walton, it shows the examination was done on Dec. 7.

The coroner's office said Goodson's cause of death is the multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Goodson's family said Goodson was shot while he was walking into his home carrying food.

In a statement on Dec. 10, Meade's attorney Mark Collins wrote, “At no time did Deputy Meade mistake a sandwich for a gun. Mr. Goodson pointed his gun at Deputy Meade."