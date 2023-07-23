Woman shot during attempted vehicle robbery in Columbus’ South Side

The woman called police at 1:37 a.m. and said she was shot in the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue, near Advanced Auto Parts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was shot in the chest during an attempted vehicle robbery in Columbus’ South Side neighborhood early Sunday, according to police.

The woman called the Columbus Division of Police at 1:37 a.m. and said she was shot in the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue, near Advanced Auto Parts. She was taken to Grant Medical Center in what police describe as "stable" condition.

Police said a nearby camera captured footage of a possible suspect showing up on a bike, trying to steal the woman’s vehicle before leaving.