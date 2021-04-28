Athens man indicted on charges of stalking and extorting an ex-girlfiend

Patrick Crist was arrested on Monday and a number of electronics were taken from his home.

A man from Athens was indicted on Monday and now faces extortion and stalking charges stemming from incidents last year.

According to the Athens County Prosecutor's Office, the victim in this incident told authorities that her social media accounts had been hacked in June 2020 and images and photos were being downloaded from those accounts.

The victim said she started getting threatening messages if she did not hand over her passwords to those accounts.

Videos of the victim were later posted on a pornographic website.

A grand jury in Athens County indicted 27-year-old Patrick Crist after being handed the case from Washington County.

Crist faces three counts of Extortion, two counts of Menacing by Stalking, one count of Telecommunications Harassments and one count of Nonconsensual Dissemination of Private Sexual Images.

“(Crist) has been making the victim’s life unbearable,” Washington County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Liz Pepper told the court. “The IP addresses for the accounts and emails came back to his residence.”

Crist was arrested on Monday and a number of electronics were taken from his home.

He was held on a $250,000 bond. If he posts bond, he is to be placed on house arrest at his parents' home and have an ankle monitor.