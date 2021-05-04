Athens County woman facing trafficking, other drug charges

Methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin were found both in Shannon Dickens' vehicle and home on April 23.

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman from The Plains was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Athens County on April 23.

Shannon Dickens, 41, was stopped by the Athens County Sheriff's Department on State Route 682 near Fourth Street. Deputies learned that Dickens had a suspended license and an active warrant for her arrest, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Dickens was detained by officers. She admitted to having a meth “bubble” on her at the time of the traffic stop. That bubble was found and seized by officers.

Authorities also found 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a large about of money in the vehicle after a search. Officers later got a search warrant for Dickens' home on Fourth Street in The Plains, according to the Athens County Sheriff's Office.

During the search of her home, authorities found approximately 242 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 58 grams of suspected fentanyl and 50 grams of suspected heroin.

Between the traffic stop and search warrant, over $2,800 cash was seized.

"It is worthy of being stated that a lethal dose of fentanyl is two milligrams. The seized amount of fentanyl, an extremely deadly drug, could potentially kill approximately 29,000 people. In 2019, the population of the City of Athens was reported as being 24,984," Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said in a statement.

Smith said the estimated street value of all seized narcotics in this investigation is $57,400.

Dickens was charged with three counts of trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony, three counts of possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, one count of trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, according to the Athens County Sheriff's Office.