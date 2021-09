The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Jaylynn Guess was last seen Monday around 9:15 p.m.

Jaylynn Guess was last seen on Monday around 9:15 p.m. at her home on Haga Ridge Road in Stewart.

Guess is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.