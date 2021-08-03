Athens County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 16-year-old boy

Authorities say Liam Fuller was last seen Monday around 8 a.m. at a Valero gas station on Columbus Road in Athens.

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The Athens County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Authorities say Liam Fuller was last seen Monday around 8 a.m. at a Valero gas station on Columbus Road in Athens.

Fuller is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 110 pound and has blue eyes and brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing blue jeans, an orange and white jacket, a toboggan and a black backpack.