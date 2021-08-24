Man found dead inside crashed vehicle in Athens County

A crashed 2008 Dodge Challenger was found on US-50 near mile post 21 in Athens County Tuesday morning.

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A man who was reported missing was found dead Tuesday inside a crashed vehicle in Athens County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says just after 10:10 a.m., troopers were requested from the Athens Police Department to help in the search for 44-year-old Jeremy Dotson, of Coolville, who had been missing for five days.

A crashed 2008 Dodge Challenger was found on US-50 near milepost 21 in Athens County around 2:10 p.m.

Dotson, who had been driving the vehicle, was found dead inside, according to OSHP.

Officials say Dotson was traveling east on US-50 when he drove off the right side of the road and crashed into multiple trees.

OSHP is continuing its investigation into the crash.