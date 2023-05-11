4 arrested following drug investigations in Athens County

Task force agents and local authorities searched two homes in the 2600 block of Perry Ridge Road where they found suspected meth and drug paraphernalia.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people were arrested after drug task force agents and authorities in Athens County were alerted to suspected drug activity Wednesday.

The Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force, Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority were called to two different locations in the 2600 block of Perry Ridge Road on suspected drug activity.

At the first location, task force agents were told there was a man inside the home who had an active warrant for his arrest. Two men, 43-year-old Seth Wheatley and 41-year-old Steven Dougan were arrested. Dougan had an active warrant.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, when both men were being arrested, agents saw drug paraphernalia through the house. The homeowner granted them the consent to search the residence and officials found suspected fentanyl and meth.

At the second location, another homeowner consented to a home being searched and authorities found a bulk amount of suspected meth and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said in a release.

Linda Monroe, 46, and John Snyder, 54, were arrested at the location for possession of a controlled substance. Pending BCI lab results, charges could be added for all four people.