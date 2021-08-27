Athens schools close through Tuesday after transportation members become exposed to COVID-19

Schools will remain closed through Tuesday, Aug. 31.

ATHENS, Ohio — Schools in Athens were canceled through Tuesday of next week, the district’s superintendent announced Thursday after another transportation employee was identified as having close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on the district’s website, Superintendent Thomas Gibbs said the employee has been asked to quarantine for 10 days, but schools will remain closed through Tuesday, Aug. 31.

“I’m very sorry I’ve had to make this decision,” Gibbs said in part, adding he plans to update families on Monday, with hopes to return to in-person learning by Wednesday.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state. Earlier this week, Fairfield Local School District announced classes would remain closed through Monday amid a rise in cases linked to COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Health recommended those eligible receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to students returning to the classroom, fearing a continued surge in cases heading into the winter months.

10TV reached out to Gibbs for clarification on how many employees are currently in quarantine but has yet to hear back.