At least 3 injured in Mansfield shooting

MANSFIELD, Ohio — At least three people are injured after being shot in Mansfield Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on the 300 block of South Diamond Street around 8 p.m., according to the Mansfield Division of Police.

At the scene, officers found a woman inside a gray Hyundai sedan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was taken into surgery. Her condition is unknown at this time, police said.

Police are still investigating what led to this shooting but investigations show there might have been a fight between the woman and the shooters.

Police said at some point, two victims returned to the scene and a third victim was shot. The Hyundai then sped off and crashed into a home on the 100 block of Ford Street.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time, police said.

If you have any information about this shooting, police ask that you call Detective Swisher at (419) 755-9724.