Rescue crews are currently working to try to get them to safety.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Fire said at least two people are stuck in the Scioto River on the city's southside.

Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the significant amount of rain on Thursday washed out a homeless camp near South High Street, just north of Williams Road. The camp reportedly had nine people in it.

At least two people ended up on an island in the middle of the water and are stuck.