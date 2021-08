OSHP said the crash happened just after 2:45 p.m. in between Urbana and Springfield, near U.S. Route 68 and Hickory Grove Road.

At least one person was killed in a plane crash in Champaign County Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the crash happened just after 2:45 p.m. in between Urbana and Springfield, near U.S. Route 68 and Hickory Grove Road.

U.S. 68 is closed in both directions in the area of the crash.

The type of plane involved was not immediately available.