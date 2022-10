The sheriff's office said the crash happened in the 4000 block of U.S. 62 between state Route 38 and state Route 753 around 4:30 p.m.

At least one person was killed in a crash in Fayette County on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office did not say how many people were killed in the crash or how many people were injured.