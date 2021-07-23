Aspiring, signed musician and Pickerington Central graduate thanks educator for motivation

In an upstairs office at Pickerington High School Central two people share one tradition.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — In an upstairs office at Pickerington High School Central two people share one tradition.

“I loved his voice and I knew he loved to sing,” Susan Caudill said. “So, I would make him sing for me.”

“Every time,” Dahmetrius McGuire laughed. “I promise you, every time.”

For the last time, McGuire sat in Caudill’s office and sang a snippet of Boyz II Men’s “End of the Road.” You won’t understand why the song is so telling and so appropriate.

You will, though.

McGuire and music have always gone together ever since he was a young boy. His uncle, he says, encouraged him to take his voice seriously.

That advice became a motivation.

“If I can make people feel a certain way; if I took it serious then I knew I’d be able to do it,” he said.

When he came to Pickerington Central in 2016 he says he felt out of place. Until Caudill heard him sing at a school talent show.

“Goosebumps,” she said. “[I] was blown away. Wow. Tears.”

From then on Caudill found a place. For McGuire and for a new friendship.

“He just had a lot of talent and sometimes he just didn’t believe in himself in terms of either his talent or the fact that he struggled in school,” Caudill said.

A friendship forged in unfortunate circumstances. McGuire, not wanting to stress his family, had no one to talk to about his grandfather’s cancer diagnosis. So, he talked to Caudill who had an all too familiar storyline.

“Ever since that moment, then it was like I could talk to her about something that she could relate to on a different level because she had it, too,” McGuire said.

“In 2013 is when I was diagnosed [with breast cancer] and then I had treatments for a year,” Caudill said.

This year, Caudill is celebrating seven years cancer-free.

McGuire graduated from Pickerington Central High School in 2019. This January he signed with Red Agency Records out of Georgia. Next week, McGuire, or MBK Meechie, is releasing his first single and music video. He thanks his family, both by blood and heart.

“I’m not a crier, just so you know and I feel really choked up right now,” Caudill said becoming emotional. “He’s the reason we do what we do in education.”