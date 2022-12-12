Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy says goodbye to her 10TV family, viewers

Ashlee was the first female Chief Meteorologist in the history of WBNS.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After seven years in Columbus, Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy has signed off at 10TV.

Ashlee joined our team in 2015 and became the station's first female Chief Meteorologist in 2019.

The entire team at 10TV wishes her the best in this new adventure.

You can watch and read Ashlee's goodbye message below. You can also watch a video looking back at her time in Columbus.

Our lives are personal stories made up of many chapters. My chapter here is one I hold very close to my heart and the depth of my gratitude is indescribable. Seven years ago, 10TV took a chance on a young female meteorologist from “enemy territory.” In the beginning, I thought it would be impossible to get Buckeye country to embrace this diehard Wolverine. However, never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would not only be accepted here but be loved and supported both professionally and personally. It truly has been a ride that we have been on together and YOU have shared in my happiest moments. Since I moved here, I married my best friend, had two beautiful children and have grown my career farther than I could’ve ever imagined. What an honor it has been to serve as your first female Chief Meteorologist. Saying that still gives me chills. I hope that alone inspires young girls interested in STEM careers to believe in their biggest dreams. And speaking of dreams – I can’t tell you how special it was to win my first Emmy alongside the incredible Doppler 10 weather team. Central Ohio has become home and the decision to move on from 10TV was not an easy one. My friends here at the station and in this community have become family.

However, some opportunities are ones that you simply can’t let slip away. I’ll be ready to share more details on my next adventure in the coming weeks, but I want all of you to know that this was whole-heartedly my decision, and I am grateful to have the understanding and support of WBNS as this was a decision deeply rooted in the future of my family. My parents, husband and beautiful babies are the heart and soul of everything I choose to do – And I’m beyond blessed to have their unconditional love and support.