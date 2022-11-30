As 'Respect' for Marriage Act goes to House, some advocates say it's not enough

Jim Obergefell, one of the most visible figures in marriage equality, says despite passing in the Senate, he has concerns regarding the Respect for Marriage Act.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — “I will say that I’m happy that at least something has been done,” Jim Obergefell said. “Something that we will have to fall back on should the Supreme Court overturn Obergefell [vs. Hodges] in the future.”

Obergefell, one of the most visible figures in marriage equality from Cincinnati, who had a major role in 2015’s Supreme Court decision allowing same-sex marriage, nationally, says despite passing in the Senate, he still has concerns regarding the Respect for Marriage Act.

“I find it curious that it’s called the ‘Respect for Marriage Act’,” he said. “Because this act does not respect LGBTQ+ community, our marriages, our relationships or our families.”

If passed the measure would not force any state to allow same-sex couples to marry. It would, however, require states to recognize and protect same-sex marriages if Obergefell vs. Hodges were to be overturned by the Supreme Court. It’s a concern that has been growing since the court’s June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“But this is not respect for marriage,” Obergefell said. “This would take us back to a time where we are once again second class citizens who are given something that isn’t marriage, isn’t respected and protected and offered equally to every person in this country.”

He says because there are religious exceptions, which is something republican supporters wanted to protect religious organizations from having to perform same-sex marriages, the act does not tolerate religious beliefs in general.