As Columbus plans to ban flavored tobacco, where do other central Ohio cities stand?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus is planning to ban flavored tobacco next year. On Thursday it received some added incentive when Governor Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have prevented cities from enforcing a flavored tobacco ban.

10TV reached out to neighboring cities like Upper Arlington, Gahanna, Bexley, Westerville, Grandview Heights and Reynoldsburg to see if they are looking at joining the flavored tobacco ban.

Here’s what we found.

Bexley passed a flavored tobacco ban back in 2020 but it excluded menthol flavor. The city is now working to amend the ordinance to include a ban on menthol-flavored cigarettes.

The city of Westerville tells 10TV "Westerville City Council is committed to taking a thoughtful, informed approach to this issue. Arrangements will be made to have Tobacco 21 present at an upcoming regular council meeting,” said Westerville City Manager Monica Irelan.

Gahanna City spokesperson said the city has not discussed the issue.

Grandview Heights Council President Emily Keeler said, “... we take this matter very seriously. We initiated the conversation with a presentation from a local expert at a recent council meeting but currently have no introduced legislation."

10TV did not hear back from Reynoldsburg or Upper Arlington on whether they would follow Columbus’ lead.

Several people told 10TV they believed flavored tobacco should not be banned for adults.

“Kids are going to smoke regardless, you can take it away, they are still going to smoke whether its menthol, flavored, it's still going to smoke, said Rita Simpson of Columbus.

“I think it's good preventive action to prevent kids from smoking," said Kyler Griffey of Westerville.

“I do think it could start kids too early and I don't like that, but as an adult, I can make my own decision and I should have that right,” said Christine Wonyt of Westerville.