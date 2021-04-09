Community members welcome new safety initiatives aimed at preventing violence in Short North

Thousands of people gather every weekend in the Short North to enjoy food, fun and art. This Saturday was no different, with numerous events happening.

Local painter Nicholas Schukay told 10TV he sees the world like an empty canvas. "Art tells a story. It either tells a story or it gives a voice to a community,” he said.

If he were to paint an image of the Short North, he'd include both the light and the dark.

"It would be of that almost high rise experiences, the delights, the galleries, the food, the sorts and still showing the shootings and the robberies,” said Schukay.

That’s why some are wanting to make that change.

The Short North Alliance has teamed up with Columbus Police to create new safety initiatives.

They’ve created groups and programs that will add more police patrols and create solutions to stop crime in the area.

Betsy Pandora is the Executive Director of the Short North Alliance. "It is not OK to see crime take place in any increased amount,” she said. "It is important that when anyone comes to the Short North, they feel safe, they feel welcomed, and that isn't a worry,” said Pandora.

Neither great paintings nor community change happen overnight. Schukay knows all it takes is one brush or one group to step up.