1 dead, 1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person died and one person is hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night in Columbus on the northeast side of the city.

Columbus police said the shooting happened on Argyle Drive near Woodland Avenue around 10:10 p.m.

Both people shot were taken to Grant Medical Center. Police said one person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other person's condition was described as stable, according to police.

No arrests have been made and additional information was not immediately available.