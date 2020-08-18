Are mailboxes being removed in Ohio ahead of the election?

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said if mailboxes are being removed, that process should be postponed until after the November election.

The United States Postal Service is warning states about possible delays when it comes to sending and receiving mail-in ballots for the upcoming November elections.

Additionally, posts have circulating online saying that the USPS was removing some mailboxes ahead of the election.

Those claims were accompanied by a photo showing some boxes being picked up in Columbus.

But it turns out the photo is from May 29.

The original photo was posted by Columbus Dispatch reporter Bethany Bruner.

Whoever decided to start using this photo I took and my other one from May 29 that I tweeted again last night to say it was from this weekend, please stop.



As you can see from the time stamp, it’s not from this weekend. It’s from May 29. pic.twitter.com/piWa79jiZC — Bethany Bruner (@bethany_bruner) August 17, 2020

She said the mailboxes were being removed because of concerns they could be damaged or used to hurt people during those protests.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said if mailboxes are being removed, that process should be postponed until after the November election.

Larose said he and other Secretary of States are working to have a meeting with the Postmaster General.