Are cicadas safe for your pet to eat? An entomologist weighs in

While cicadas are high in protein, they may cause some issues for your furry friend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — These creepy critters may have some of us in disgust, but our pets and other animals may think otherwise.

While cicadas don’t have a predator to kill them off, most animals will feast on this 17-year buffet. Birds, snakes, rodents and other mammals find delight in snacking on the abundant insects, and that includes your pets.



According to Entomologists, cicadas don’t bite, sting, and they are technically safe for your pets to eat.

Dave Shetlar, Professor of Entomology at The Ohio State University, explains that your pets see them as a treat, or even toy.

“Dogs especially seem to like the taste of these things, so much that they will eat enough to where they will come inside and throw up," explains Dave Shetlar.

Cicadas don’t sting or bite. Cicadas are not toxic. Cicadas’ crunchy/crispy exoskeleton can irritate the stomach lining if eaten in large volumes and can be a potential choking hazard, especially for small dogs.#BroodX #cicadas pic.twitter.com/bCdB3MzUFm — FDA CVM (@FDAanimalhealth) May 25, 2021

Their sound and flying nature might attract your cats to a new toy.