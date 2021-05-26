Are cicadas safe for your pet to eat? An entomologist weighs in

COLUMBUS, Ohio — These creepy critters may have some of us in disgust, but our pets and other animals may think otherwise.
While cicadas don’t have a predator to kill them off, most animals will feast on this 17-year buffet. Birds, snakes, rodents and other mammals find delight in snacking on the abundant insects, and that includes your pets.
According to Entomologists, cicadas don’t bite, sting, and they are technically safe for your pets to eat.
Dave Shetlar, Professor of Entomology at The Ohio State University, explains that your pets see them as a treat, or even toy.
“Dogs especially seem to like the taste of these things, so much that they will eat enough to where they will come inside and throw up," explains Dave Shetlar.
Their sound and flying nature might attract your cats to a new toy.
Veterinarians suggest like everything, you should monitor your pet and only allow them to snack in moderation. Overeating on cicadas could cause your dog to throw-up or choke.