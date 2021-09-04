April is Native Plant Month in Ohio.

Ohio is one of the first states to dedicate a whole month to celebrate the growth of native plants.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As spring continues to bloom, April is the perfect month to enjoy the native flowers and plants that Central Ohio has to offer.

This year marks the second celebration of Ohio Native Plant Month, with Ohio being one of the first states to recognize it.

During April, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will be sharing photos and videos of native plants on its social media sites.

Native plants are a huge benefit to our ecosystem, according to ODNR, and can provide a home for local wildlife, especially in urban areas.

“They are a major food source to our local wildlife as lots of insects will feed and live off of them," said Rick Gardner, chief botanist at ODNR. "They also provide clean air and shade."