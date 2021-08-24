ApprenticeOhio connects job seekers with employers while offering pay, benefits

Imagine leaving everything you know for one chance. That’s exactly what Mohit Paudyal did.

Paudyal came to the United States in 2012. In 2014 he joined the Army and was stationed in Hawaii for five years. After that, seeking a change in 2019, the Army sergeant heard about a program in some state more than 4,400 miles away.

“And then I got a call from them,” he said. “About Ohio and a job here at Ohio and at that time I didn’t even know where Ohio was.”

The program was ApprenticeOhio. A no-brainer for Paudyal.

“They’re like the medium,” he said. “They connect us to job opportunities.”

The program connects potential employees with employers and offers on-the-job training for one year before becoming industry certified.

“It’s a way you can work, learn and earn all at the same time,” Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.

Husted says the program started in the 1950s but has been modernized over time. Knowing many people are shying away from the typical path of college and degrees, ApprenticeOhio leads to hands-on training while getting paid, benefits and 401K.

“It takes the uncertainty, the risk, the debt out of the process,” Husted said. “You get an education that is essentially paid for and you know you have a job at the end.”

Statewide there are more than 100 apprenticeships with almost 600 employers.

“It gave my hopes and dreams a chance to make it a reality,” Paudyal said.

Paudyal now works for J.P. Morgan as a software engineer. It’s a career he knew nothing about just two years ago. Ohio is a long way from the year-round warmth of Hawaii, but now thanks to taking one chance it’s a state he proudly calls home.