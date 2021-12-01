City receives 29 applications for Civilian Police Review Board's Inspector General position

The position was created as a part of the initiative on the November 2020 ballot that changed the city’s charter to allow a civilian review board.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus has received 29 applications for the newly created position of Inspector General for the Civilian Police Review Board.

There are 11 members who have been appointed by the city to the board. They have not had a formal meeting yet to discuss cases.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has said the Inspector General and Civilian Police Review Board is an important step to create an independent board to oversee police following the protests in summer 2020.

The board is expected to have a $1 million annual operating cost. It will review claims into potential officer misconduct, but the board will not have disciplinary powers.