Antiques on High unveils townhouse rental through Airbnb

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Antiques on High, a retro brewery near downtown Columbus, has opened a lodging space available to rent through Airbnb just steps away from their Brewery District location.

The new space, ‘Antiques on High Townhouse in the Village’, is located at 18 Stimmel St. in German Village and will serve as an extension of the brewery. The townhouse is perfect for those who attend the brewery's events and is meant to provide a location for future events and experiences such as cocktail classes, beer tastings and more.

The vintage townhome is fully furnished with retro décor and offers two bedrooms, one bath, a dedicated workspace, a full kitchen stocked with Seventh Son Brewing beer and indoor and outdoor dining spaces.

Guests can enjoy the ping-pong table, a record player with vintage records, electric fireplace and city skyline views. The townhouse is also pet friendly.

“We’re really excited to open lodging as an added accommodation and immersive experience to our customers and traveling craft beer fans,” said Seventh Son Co-Owner Collin Castore. “It’s a really neat space and provides a great staycation option for locals as well as Ohioans and those traveling to Columbus for work or fun. It puts them steps away from not only Antiques on High but some of the best restaurants and experiences that Columbus has to offer.”