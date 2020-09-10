Anti-Violence group works to repair blighted building, clean up neighborhood

A group that aims to end the violence is hoping to clean-up one neighborhood a building at a time.

In a neighborhood that is used to hearing the sounds of gunfire and sirens, you heard paintbrushes and hammers.

“I'm trying to create a positive environment from something that was considered negative and dangerous,” Sean Stevenson said.

“Just something to do, keep me busy, keep you doing something, keep you out of trouble,” Bianca Ruffin said.

These workers, anyone who wants to come in and put in sweat equity, are getting paid $10 an hour to help clean-up, paint and rehab a dilapidated building.

“Help clean up the neighborhood so we can make an impact out here,” Christopher Radden Sr. said.

They aren't just giving this building a second chance, but some of the workers too, who may have a criminal background and struggle to find work.

“My thing is to employ people from the neighborhood. Working with contractors to learn a trade, learn a skill, even though they have a bad background. We all need a second chance,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson, the founder of “End the Violence,” and partners bought the building to be that spark the neighborhood needs.

“Show people in the community how to make their community and city a better city by employing them, and creating jobs for people who have a hard time getting jobs,” Stevenson said.

When the project is done, four newly remodeled apartments will be up for rent at an affordable price.

“What it is going to do is revitalize the neighborhood, invigorate it, give it energy,” Radden said.

The city attorney’s office bought pizza for lunch for all of the workers.