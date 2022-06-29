Anti-abortion center braces for demand surge

Mommies Matter is a maternity crisis resource center offering financial, and emotional support to expecting mothers and women with babies up to 6 months old.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is putting the promises of anti-abortion centers to the test.

Mommies Matter offers an extension of pregnancy care services to provide emotional and financial support for expecting mothers, and women with babies up to six months.

Founder and CEO, Monica Flynn's mission is to help women navigate the challenges of unexpected pregnancies. "There are evictions, there's cars that don't work, there's the price of gas right now there is no formula," Flynn said.

Maternity crisis centers, like Mommies Matter, provide resources to women who decide to carry their child full term. Just days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Flynn said the demand for their services is "quickly increasing."

"I'm excited for women who will find the courage and the strength to choose life," she said. "All of those that were rallying for that vote, we need to now chip in and help these women address the financial, emotional, spiritual obstacles that she's facing."