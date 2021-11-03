Animal keeper at Columbus Zoo injured after being attacked by cheetah

The zoo says the keeper has been treated and discharged from the hospital.

A keeper at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium was taken to a local hospital Thursday morning after an incident involving a cheetah.

Around 10 a.m., two staff members were walking 4-year-old cheetah Isabelle for her daily exercise.

According to the zoo, Isabelle was harnessed to transport her from one location to the other per standard procedures.

At the same time, a keeper from the Heart of Africa region was also walking down the service road toward Isabelle.

The zoo says, Isabelle's care team had her sit and she was calm and purring.

The team invited the keeper to approach, that's when Isabelle crouched down and lunged toward the keeper.

The zoo says the keeper works around giraffes and other hoofstock. They believe the scent of these other animals on the keeper triggered a natural instinct in Isabelle, who reacted.

Team members immediately contacted the Liberty Township Fire Department, who responded and provided treatment onsite and transported the keeper to the hospital for further evaluation out of precaution. The keeper was treated and discharged.

The zoo said this is Isabelle’s first incident and as per the Delaware County General Health District, she will be placed in a 30-day quarantine just to ensure that she does not show signs of illness.