Funeral to be held Friday for Franklin County deputy killed in crash

The funeral for Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Angela Kane will be held on Friday.at the Devore-Snyder Funeral Home in Sunbury.

Kane was killed in a crash last week on U.S. 33 near Canal Winchester.

Her funeral is scheduled to start at 10:45 a.m.

Following the service, she will be escorted by a procession to her final resting place in Athens County.

Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said Kane was a 10-year veteran and worked at the main jail.

"Just a tragic loss. Terrific deputy, fantastic person, well-liked and well-loved by everybody in the sheriff's office," Baldwin said.