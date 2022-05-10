Grand jury declines to indict officers involved in pursuit, fatal shooting on I-270 last year

Andrew Teague, 43, was fatally shot after leading law enforcement on a chase on I-270 in February 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday declined to indict the officers who killed a man during a shootout on Interstate 270 last year.

In March 2021, the Columbus Division of Police said officers were following 43-year-old Andrew Teague, who had an arrest warrant for felonious assault. Court records said he shot at his brother more than two dozen times during a fight.

The pursuit ended when police noticed Teague had a handgun, but a helicopter continued to follow him.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said they saw Teague pull over on the shoulder of I-270 north. Teague then drove away from them, went the wrong way on I-270 south and hit two vehicles head-on.

According to a release from Franklin County prosecutor Gary Tyack, Teague climbed out of the driver's side window holding a gun and fired towards law enforcement officers. An officer and a deputy returned fire, striking and killing Teague.

The officer was identified as John Kifer, who was working with the Canine Unit at the time of the shooting. The Franklin County deputy was identified as Michael Severance, who worked with the Patrol Bureau as a canine handler.